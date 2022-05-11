Coastal Dance Centre student, Siena Espana has received multiple Scholarship offers in Europe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Siena Espana is 15 years old and is about to take the next step in her ballet career. She has done many performances and competitions as a ballet student for Coastal Dance Centre and Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre.

Siena recently competed in the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) finals and earned a spot to compete in the final round. After doing very well at the YAGP competition, she started receiving scholarship opportunities.

Offers Received:

1) John Kranco School ( Strugart, Germany) for a Summer Program

2) Dresden, Germany for a Short Term Scholarship

3) European School of Ballet (Amsterdam) for a Summer, Short term and also a Full Year Scholarship

4) Dutch National Ballet (Holland) for a Summer, Short term and also a Full Year Scholarship

If you would like to learn how you can help Siena and her mother with their travel needs you can call Coastal Dance Centre at 843-839-5678 or email them at coastaldance@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.