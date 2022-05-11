Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Dance Centre student, Siena Espana has received multiple Scholarship offers in Europe

By Danyel Detomo
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Siena Espana is 15 years old and is about to take the next step in her ballet career. She has done many performances and competitions as a ballet student for Coastal Dance Centre and Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre.

Siena recently competed in the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) finals and earned a spot to compete in the final round. After doing very well at the YAGP competition, she started receiving scholarship opportunities.

Offers Received:

1) John Kranco School ( Strugart, Germany) for a Summer Program

2) Dresden, Germany for a Short Term Scholarship

3) European School of Ballet (Amsterdam) for a Summer, Short term and also a Full Year Scholarship

4) Dutch National Ballet (Holland) for a Summer, Short term and also a Full Year Scholarship

If you would like to learn how you can help Siena and her mother with their travel needs you can call Coastal Dance Centre at 843-839-5678 or email them at coastaldance@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield