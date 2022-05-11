Submit a Tip
Access to documents related to arrest of Raymond Moody denied by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

By Ashley Boles
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News continues to request documents related to the arrest of Raymond Moody and has been denied.

Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested on Wednesday. He is a convicted sex offender.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was named a person of interest in the Drexel case in 2012.

At this time, we have no confirmation that this arrest is connected to the current investigation happening with the Brittanee Drexel case.

WMBF has learned from a source that investigators have been working from dawn to dusk in Georgetown County.

Multiple agencies are working on this case including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

