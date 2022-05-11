70-year-old man beaten, robbed while cleaning Marion County cemetery

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who beat and robbed a 70-year-old man who was doing work at a cemetery.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was doing yard work on Wednesday afternoon at Brown Cemetery along Bluff Road, when two black men came up to him.

Investigators said the two men assaulted the 70-year-old man then took his wallet and drove off in his blue over silver 2004 Dodge Ram truck.

Earlier today in Marion County, a 70 year old man was robbed and beaten while cleaning a cemetery on Bluff Road. The... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The victim is expected to be OK after suffering some injuries.

They said attached to the truck was a black utility trailer that was hauling a John Deere riding lawn mower and a black push mower.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the truck and trailer were last seen on Highway 917 heading toward Horry County.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the stolen truck or trailer is asked to call 911 immediately.

