Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

70-year-old man beaten, robbed while cleaning Marion County cemetery

(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who beat and robbed a 70-year-old man who was doing work at a cemetery.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was doing yard work on Wednesday afternoon at Brown Cemetery along Bluff Road, when two black men came up to him.

Investigators said the two men assaulted the 70-year-old man then took his wallet and drove off in his blue over silver 2004 Dodge Ram truck.

Earlier today in Marion County, a 70 year old man was robbed and beaten while cleaning a cemetery on Bluff Road. The...

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

The victim is expected to be OK after suffering some injuries.

They said attached to the truck was a black utility trailer that was hauling a John Deere riding lawn mower and a black push mower.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the truck and trailer were last seen on Highway 917 heading toward Horry County.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the location of the stolen truck or trailer is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

.
VIDEO: SLED: Former Florence County deputy received, sent obscene pictures on Snapchat to minors
.
VIDEO: Judge sentences 4 Jamaican nationals in lottery scam with ties to Myrtle Beach area
Raikuan Denon Nesbitt
Lake City man charged with kidnapping, assault, rape released on bond twice
Reward offered for unsolved deadly nightclub shooting in Dillon County