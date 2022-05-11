Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection to criminal acts at Lumberton mobile home park

John Allen Jr., Zaquan McNeil
John Allen Jr., Zaquan McNeil(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple criminal acts in a Lumberton mobile home park.

The investigation into the crimes at Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park on Norment Road has led to the arrest of two people, but three others who are still on the loose.

Authorities have arrested 36-year-old John Allen Jr. He is charged with breaking and entering and also stealing.

Zaquan McNeil, 22, was also arrested in connection to the criminal acts at the mobile home park. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with attempted murder and robbery in a separate case that’s being investigated by the Lumberton Police Department.

The following three suspects are wanted in connection to the crimes at Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park:

  • Tiffany Sanderson, 32 of Lumberton – Wanted for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
  • Javonte McDougald, 22, of Fairmont – Wanted for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
  • Karreem McLeod, 23, of Lumberton – Wanted for robbery with dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
Left to right: Tiffany Sanderson, Karreem McLeod, Javonte McDougald
Left to right: Tiffany Sanderson, Karreem McLeod, Javonte McDougald(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
.
VIDEO: United Way of Horry County introduces new game plan to combat the biggest issues addressed in survey
VIDEO: ‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating