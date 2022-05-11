2 arrested, 3 wanted in connection to criminal acts at Lumberton mobile home park

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple criminal acts in a Lumberton mobile home park.

The investigation into the crimes at Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park on Norment Road has led to the arrest of two people, but three others who are still on the loose.

Authorities have arrested 36-year-old John Allen Jr. He is charged with breaking and entering and also stealing.

Zaquan McNeil, 22, was also arrested in connection to the criminal acts at the mobile home park. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is also charged with attempted murder and robbery in a separate case that’s being investigated by the Lumberton Police Department.

The following three suspects are wanted in connection to the crimes at Jimmy’s Mobile Home Park:

Tiffany Sanderson, 32 of Lumberton – Wanted for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Javonte McDougald, 22, of Fairmont – Wanted for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Karreem McLeod, 23, of Lumberton – Wanted for robbery with dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Left to right: Tiffany Sanderson, Karreem McLeod, Javonte McDougald (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

