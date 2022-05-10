Submit a Tip
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on Highway 17 Business

Brittany Raven Lewis
Brittany Raven Lewis
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities say a woman has been charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in the Grand Strand.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Tuesday that 31-year-old Brittany Raven Lewis, of Gresham, was taken into custody after the wreck, which occurred on May 5.

Troopers said a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Lewis. Both were heading southbound on the highway near Catherine Avenue at the time of the incident.

Lewis was also accused of leaving the scene, heading further south on the highway toward Highway 544.

She has been charged with hit-and-run, duties of a driver involving death.

Records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Lewis was initially booked Monday morning and was later released on a $15,000 bond.

