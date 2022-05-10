Submit a Tip
Warrants: Suspect shot victim multiple times inside Myrtle Beach apartment

Deshaun Washington
Deshaun Washington(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Arrest warrants provide new details on a shooting inside a Myrtle Beach apartment over the weekend.

The documents show that police were called on Sunday to an apartment in the 1300 block of Dunbar Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a victim who was shot multiple times and required numerous surgeries, according to the warrants.

During the investigation, police said the victim identified Deshaun Washington as person who shot him.

Myrtle Beach police officers were able to use city cameras to identify Washington.

“Video surveillance showed the defendant at the incident location during the shooting and as the sole occupant of the vehicle,” the warrants state.

Police were able to track the suspect using cameras and found him a short time later inside the vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Public index records show that he bonded out of jail on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

