One time person of interest in Drexel case arrested in Georgetown Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A convicted sex offender has been arrested in Georgetown County, according to jail records.

Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Back in 2012, Moody was named a person of interest in the disappearance of New York teen Brittanee Drexel. Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach. She was 17 at the time of her disappearance.

After a search of Moody’s hotel room, police in Myrtle Beach said the search was one of several done for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there is a connection between this arrest and the Drexel case.

Live 5′s sister station reported Tuesday that new information is expected soon in the case.

Moody is currently still in custody.

