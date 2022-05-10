Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One time person of interest in Drexel case arrested in Georgetown Co.

Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown...
Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A convicted sex offender has been arrested in Georgetown County, according to jail records.

Raymond Moody, 62, is charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by the Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Moody is a registered Adult Tier III Offender who was convicted in 1983 of rape by force, kidnapping and lewd act on a child under 14, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Back in 2012, Moody was named a person of interest in the disappearance of New York teen Brittanee Drexel. Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach. She was 17 at the time of her disappearance.

After a search of Moody’s hotel room, police in Myrtle Beach said the search was one of several done for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not said if there is a connection between this arrest and the Drexel case.

Live 5′s sister station reported Tuesday that new information is expected soon in the case.

Moody is currently still in custody.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
VIDEO: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating
HTC Aspire Hub Entrepreneur in Residence Ray Antonino presents the Myrtle Beach city council...
Downtown Myrtle Beach businesses voice support for new improvement tax
.
VIDEO: Downtown Myrtle Beach businesses voice support for new improvement tax
.
VIDEO: New information expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources