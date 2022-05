NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Happening on May 13th and May 14th is Fan Fest 2022 at the North Myrtle Beach Library. This will be two days of games, workshops, guest speakers, and more!

For more information:

Library website is: www.hcml.org

Event website: //bit.ly/NMBShush-Con

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hcmllib

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.