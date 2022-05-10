Nima Omidvar added to CCU Men’s Basketball staff

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University head men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has announced the addition of Nima Omidvar (pronounced Nee’ mah Oh’ mid var) as an assistant coach effective immediately.

Omidvar has coaching experience on both the high school and college levels, serving on the collegiate staffs at Fordham, George Washington, South Alabama, Maryland, NC State, and Bowie State. He has been a part of seven NCAA Tournament appearances, including six at the NCAA Division I level. He has also assisted with the recruitment of 14 players who have played professionally in the National Basketball Association (NBA), including four first-round selections.

Omidvar joins the Coastal men’s basketball program after spending last season as the director of operations at Fordham University where he was responsible for team travel, scheduling, budgets, championship arrangements, on-campus recruiting, and video coordination.

Before his work at Fordham, he spent one season as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at George Washington University where he recruited all-conference performers James Bishop and Brayon Freeman. Omidvar also has ties to the Sun Belt Conference, as he spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach at South Alabama.

He spent the 2014-18 seasons at Maryland, where he oversaw on-campus recruiting visits. Two of those recruiting classes resulted in top-10 classes and among those recruits were NBA draft picks Diamond Stone, Kevin Huerter, Bruno Fernando and Justin Jackson.

While in College Park, the Terrapins compiled the second-most wins in a three-year period in program history, which included a regular-season record 26 wins during the 2014-15 season. Maryland had an NCAA Sweet 16 run during the 2016-17 season, as the Terrapins got off to their best start in school history at 20-2.

He was also involved in off-the-court initiatives while at his alma mater. He helped lead the student-athletes in the manufacturing of the #RunningManChallenge, the most googled term in 2016, and resulted in a nationwide publicity tour.

Omidvar spent three seasons at NC State (2011-14), serving as the team’s video coordinator. The Wolfpack reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including a Sweet 16 in 2011-12, which featured ACC Player of the Year and the 14th overall pick in the NBA Draft, T.J. Warren, and second-round pick Lorenzo Brown.

He spent one season at Bowie State in 2010-11 as an assistant coach. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 23-6 overall record, including a 16-2 mark in the CIAA and a Northern Division championship. Bowie State made the NCAA Division II Tournament and advanced to the second round. Bowie State finished the season ranked 19th.

The 2008 University of Maryland graduate started his coaching career as a graduate assistant under head coach Bobby Lutz at Charlotte. He monitored the team’s academic efforts while also assisting with team travel and providing recruiting support.

Prior to coaching in college, Omidvar coached the DC Team Takeover to the U16 and U17 AAU Super Showcase Championships in 2009, led by future NBA draft picks Victor, Oladipo, Jerian Grant, and Michael Gbinije.

He was the head coach at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School in Rockville, Md., and led them to a Potomac Valley Athletic Conference championship and also spent time as an assistant coach at St. John’s College High School in Fairfax, Va., as the Panthers achieved their first national ranking (No. 20) during his tenure and won the Virginia Independent School state championship.

He has coached nine NCAA Division I signees, including 2013 ACC Player of the Year Erick Green, who was an NBA draft choice.

