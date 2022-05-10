New details expected in Brittanee Drexel case, per multiple sources

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New details are expected soon regarding a case of a teenager that disappeared in Myrtle Beach over a decade ago.

According to multiple sources, information on the case of Brittanee Drexel is expected soon. It’s unclear what new details will be presented as of this writing.

Drexel, who was originally from New York, was last seen outside the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard on April 12, 2009, when she was 17.

It was believed that she had been taken to a “stash house” in the McClellanville area, where FBI agents said she was sexually assaulted and eventually killed, according to an FBI agent’s testimony in 2012.

