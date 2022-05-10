New data connection center coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new type of business is making its way to the Grand Strand.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced Tuesday that DC BLOX, a southeast-based data center, will operate the center with a $31.5 million investment.

It’s expected to create three new jobs and will be located at the Myrtle Beach International Technology & Aerospace Park near The Market Common.

“DC BLOX creating another facility in the state shows that South Carolina is on the cutting edge of technology,” McMaster said in a statement. “We celebrate their growth in our state and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in Horry County and across South Carolina.”

Officials said the location will be spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet, saying it will “will serve as the landing point for subsea optical communication cables.”

“It will provide power to the cables to regenerate the optical signal, host local network equipment associated with the cables, provide colocation space for cable partners and local businesses, and serve as a regional exchange point for communications providers,” the governor’s office said.

Speaking with WMBF News last month, Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said a project like this could open the door for more tech companies to set up shop in the Grand Strand.

“It’ll act as a sort of like a seed,” he said on April 6. “It’s like when you bring in an auto plant somewhere, there’s always going to be other vendors to build plants around it to serve that auto plant. We think the same thing will happen here. Once we get this one thing in.”

Horry County Council Chairman also provided a statement to the governor’s office, saying he believes DC BLOX “will be the start to an empty aerospace and technology park that we feel will flourish.”

The council voted to approve development of the area at an April 19 meeting.

Operations at the new center are set to begin by June 2023, and jobs will be advertised around that time.

