Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

How you can apply for free internet with the Affordable Connectivity Program

Gregg County approves internet company access to over 70 locations
Gregg County approves internet company access to over 70 locations(Pexels.com)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) allows anybody to apply for various discounts to help pay for high-speed internet. Benefits range depending on your circumstances, but some may qualify for completely free internet with AT&T in North Carolina and across the United States.

ACP provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month for participating internet service provider plans. People living on Tribal Lands can receive up to $75 per month. These discounts can be applied both to home and mobile internet plans.

If you qualify for the $30 monthly discount, you can use that to get free internet via the $30 AT&T Access plan. Anybody who is approved for the ACP will also be eligible for the AT&T Access plan and can use their ACP discount to get free high-speed internet.

The discount can also be applied to other AT&T plans and to over 1,300 other internet providers.

To get discounted or free internet, apply for the ACP online or apply via mail with this form. Then, apply for the AT&T Access plan by calling (855) 220-5211. You can also view the full list of participating providers.

To qualify, you must meet at least one of three requirements. Per a White House release:

  • Your income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (see chart below)
Household Size48 Contiguous States, D.C., and TerritoriesAlaskaHawaii
1$27,180$33,980$31,260
2$36,620$45,780$42,120
3$46,060$57,580$52,980
4$55,500$69,380$63,840
5$64,940$81,180$74,700
6$74,380$92,980$85,560
7$83,820$104,780$96,420
8$93,260$116,580$107,280
For each additional person, add:$9,440$11,800$10,860
  • You or someone in your household participates in one of these other programs:
    • Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps
    • Medicaid
    • Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
    • Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
    • Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
    • Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
    • Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools
    • Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year)
    • Lifeline
    • Certain Tribal assistance programs, including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Head Start (only households meeting the income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF), and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
  • You meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

First responders were called to the area of South Highway 701 and Copperhead Road for a wreck...
1 dead after head-on crash on Highway 701 near Conway
Coroner: Woman killed in Mullins shooting
Horry County school district budget could include coaching supplement increases
Another earthquake rattles South Carolina, 5th in 24 hours
Headed to the sand today? Expect windy conditions and highs in the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the sunshine, rain chances increase late week