How you can apply for free internet with the Affordable Connectivity Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) allows anybody to apply for various discounts to help pay for high-speed internet. Benefits range depending on your circumstances, but some may qualify for completely free internet with AT&T in North Carolina and across the United States.

ACP provides eligible households with a discount of up to $30 per month for participating internet service provider plans. People living on Tribal Lands can receive up to $75 per month. These discounts can be applied both to home and mobile internet plans.

If you qualify for the $30 monthly discount, you can use that to get free internet via the $30 AT&T Access plan. Anybody who is approved for the ACP will also be eligible for the AT&T Access plan and can use their ACP discount to get free high-speed internet.

The discount can also be applied to other AT&T plans and to over 1,300 other internet providers.

To get discounted or free internet, apply for the ACP online or apply via mail with this form. Then, apply for the AT&T Access plan by calling (855) 220-5211. You can also view the full list of participating providers.

To qualify, you must meet at least one of three requirements. Per a White House release:

Your income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (see chart below)

Household Size 48 Contiguous States, D.C., and Territories Alaska Hawaii 1 $27,180 $33,980 $31,260 2 $36,620 $45,780 $42,120 3 $46,060 $57,580 $52,980 4 $55,500 $69,380 $63,840 5 $64,940 $81,180 $74,700 6 $74,380 $92,980 $85,560 7 $83,820 $104,780 $96,420 8 $93,260 $116,580 $107,280 For each additional person, add: $9,440 $11,800 $10,860

You or someone in your household participates in one of these other programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps Medicaid Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA) Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year) Lifeline Certain Tribal assistance programs, including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Head Start (only households meeting the income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF), and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

You meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program.

