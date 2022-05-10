HCFR: Serious injuries reported following crash along Highway 701 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a serious crash Monday night in the Conway area.

First responders were called to the area of South Highway 701 and Copperhead Road for a wreck involving two cars with entrapment.

HCFR said serious injuries have been reported in the crash, and one person has been taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to stay clear of the area in order to avoid delays and to also keep first responders safe.

The Conway Fire Department helped in the response.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.