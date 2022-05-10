Submit a Tip
Former Darlington County teacher pleads guilty, sentenced in sexual assault of student

Anna Patton
Anna Patton(Source: Darlington County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Darlington County teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a sexual assault of a student.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Anna Patton entered her plea Monday. She was sentenced to five years suspended to 30 days incarceration followed by three-and-a-half years probation.

Patton will begin her sentence July 1.

Warrants stated that Patton communicated with a 16-year-old through social media and text messages “for the purpose of enticing the victim to engage in sexual activities” while working as a teacher at Lamar High School.

She also distributed material depicting sexual nudity to the student and engaged in sexual battery with the minor between October and December of 2019.

Patton’s teacher certification was later suspended by the South Carolina Board of Education.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

