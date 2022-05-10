FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the sunshine, rain chances increase late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cool start to the day, followed by plenty of sunshine! We’re giving you the First Alert to a nice middle of the week before rain chances increase into the weekend.

TODAY

Headed to the sand today? Expect windy conditions and highs in the lower 70s. (WMBF)

Highs today will remain cool today with a breezy northerly wind ranging from 15-20 mph. Highs on the beaches will remain in the lower 70s, just a few degrees warmer than where we were yesterday. Inland locations will reach the mid 70s by the afternoon.

MIDWEEK

Highs will remain in the middle 70s through the middle of the week under partly cloudy skies.

Sunny and clear skies tomorrow. It will be breezy! (WMBF)

Winds will remain breezy on Wednesday with a nice day on tap. It’s not until Thursday where both the clouds will increase and the rain chances will begin to work in for the evening hours. Highs inland will reach the upper 70s before our next rain chance moves in Thursday night.

OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The same low pressure system that is bringing in the northerly winds today will work southwest toward Florida before being pulled north and sitting offshore by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

The rain chances increase by the time we go into the end of the week as a low pressure system will move in from the south. (WMBF)

Rain chances will increase Thursday evening and pick up overnight into Friday morning. Friday will be a cloudy and damp day. Rain chances will increase from 30% Thursday evening to 70% on Friday. Off and on showers and storms are expected to move through the region with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Off and on showers will become scattered in nature overnight Friday and into Saturday with another 40% chance of showers through the first half of the weekend. It’s still too early to talk specifics and timing but models are starting to have a better understanding of what the end of the week could look like.

Here's a look at what models say for rainfall totals for the area. A good amount of rain would go a long way for our drought. (WMBF)

The American Model (GFS) favors a heavier rainfall which would help the area with the drought we’ve been experiencing. The EURO keeps a good chunk of the area under an inch through the weekend. More to come over the next couple of days regarding those rainfall totals.

