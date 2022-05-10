Submit a Tip
FDA may move up timeline for young children’s COVID-19 vaccine

Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:49 AM EDT
(CNN) - Children younger than 5 could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA said the authorization could come before the target of late June.

A spokesperson said the process has taken longer than some expected because it’s a “complex submission” compared to others, including a unique trial period when multiple variants were in circulation.

And because it’s for small children, he said they are under a strong microscope.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 35% of children 5 to 11 who are eligible have gotten vaccinated.

