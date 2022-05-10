‘Everybody’s welcome’: Grand Strand businesses, vendors revving up for 83rd Annual Spring Bike Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 83rd Annual Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally is revving up this week, and business owners and vendors anticipate this year’s event to be even better than last year.

“Every year it changes,” said Jeff Kimel, the owner of Hottails Customs. “It’s always something new. You never know what to expect.”

Grand Strand businesses like Jamin’ Leather, Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson, The Rat Hole, SBB, Barefoot Landings, and Beaver Bar are looking forward to the Spring Rally that kicks off this Friday, and to another year of success.

Some of the hosts said there is a good sense of normalcy to the event this year.

“I think the COVID situation is behind us so we’re actually looking forward to people getting out more, and they’re really looking forward to a nice event, especially in the spring. And Myrtle Beach is a great place to come,” said Jamin’ Jamie of Jamin’ Leather.

Bike Week festivities range from stunt riders, bikes shows, charity rides, live bands and tons of vendors. The event attracts both locals and visitors each year.

Bikers across the Grand Strand say the event is something anyone can enjoy.

“If you haven’t ever experienced Bike Week, it’s something you need to see. Even if you don’t ride motorcycles, everybody’s welcome, we have a good time,” said Kimel.

Throughout the week, businesses will continue to prepare for the event and want to make sure everyone participating is safe.

“I always look forward to seeing old friends and seeing the bar full and everybody having fun,” said Bill Barber, the event coordinator for SSB in Murrells Inlet. “It’s all about fun, but safety is first as everything is done as safe as we can.”

The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Spring Rally goes from May 13 through May 22.

