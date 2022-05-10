Submit a Tip
A Day of Hope is looking for volunteers

By Danyel Detomo
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -A Day of Hope shares the love of Jesus and helps students in need get ready to have a great school year. This year, A Day of Hope is happening on August 4th from 6pm-8pm and they are in need of volunteers to get everything ready for the students.

If you would like to help volunteer to register children (from June 27-July 27) contact Audra from Catholic Charities at 843-438-3247 or email Audra at anaramore@charlestondiocese.org. Please leave your name, number and email when you contact her.

If you would like to volunteer during the event (hair stylist, barber, etc.) or give a donation, please email hopeinaday@gmail.com.

A Day of Hope is having a spirit night at Bruster’s Ice Cream on May 17th from 5pm-7pm. A percentage of the sales will go to help the children.

