Coroner: Woman killed in Mullins shooting


By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 60-year-old woman died after a shooting in Mullins early Tuesday, according to an official.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson told WMBF News the incident happened on Prevatte Street at around 1 a.m.

He added an autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Mullins Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

