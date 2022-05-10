Coroner: Woman killed in Mullins shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 60-year-old woman died after a shooting in Mullins early Tuesday, according to an official.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson told WMBF News the incident happened on Prevatte Street at around 1 a.m.

He added an autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Mullins Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

