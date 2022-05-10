Coroner: Woman dies in Socastee shooting, police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died after a shooting in the Socastee area, according to an official.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the woman was found dead at her home from a gunshot wound on Leste Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Willard later identified the victim as 58-year-old Teresa Lischer and said an autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

