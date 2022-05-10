Submit a Tip
Bennettsville man who led police on chase in Dillon sentenced to federal prison

(Public Domain Pictures)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man will spend nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a drug, trafficking investigation.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said 33-year-old Matthew Joshua Tolson, of Bennettsville, was sentenced to 226 months in federal prison, which equates to just under 19 years.

Tolson was also sentenced to have five years of court-ordered supervision following his prison sentence.

According to evidence from federal prosecutors, police in Dillon attempted to stop Tolson on July 20, 2021. He then led officers on a chase through the downtown area, ending when Tolson crashed the vehicle into the sign of the Dillon Police Department.

Officers approached the vehicle and found a .40 caliber Glock pistol along with a 50-round drum magazine in Tolson’s lap. He also had around 24 grams of crack cocaine divided among several baggies in his pocket along with nearly $300 in cash.

Tolson also had multiple prior felony convictions, according to officials.

The case was investigated by the Dillon Police Department along with the Bureau for Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

