Aynor man sentenced to 10+ years in federal prison on drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An Aynor man will be behind bars for over 10 years on drug-related charges.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said 33-year-old Darryl Lamont McKenith pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, as well as related conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors said McKentih was involved in a multi-year conspiracy to distribute drugs in Horry County, serving as a source of supply for co-conspirators. He was accountable for more than 34 kilograms of heroin and 25 grams of fentanyl.

McKentih also reportedly pressured his grandmother in aiding him while he was detained on charges in his federal case.

He was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Two of McKenith’s co-conspirators have also been sentenced:

Michael Keith KcKenith, 32, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison

Scorpio Teriell Tisdale, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison

Two other co-conspirators will be sentenced at a later date, according to prosecutors.

The Horry County Police Department and the DEA investigated the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.