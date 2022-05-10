Submit a Tip
Atlanta rappers Young Thug, Gunna indicted on RICO, gang-related charges

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug is among the 28 people arrested in Buckhead on Monday for what authorities are calling violent street gang activity.

Young Thug, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.

In an 88-page indictment, the rapper is alleged to be a founding member of criminal street gang “Young Slime Life.”

On Thursday, Fulton County DA Fani Willis along with Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant and Sheriff Patrick Labat held a news conference in regards to the arrests.

“As the District Attorney of Fulton County my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that, they are committing conservatively 75 to 80% of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community and so they have to be rooted out of our community,” said DA Willis.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is if you come to Fulton County Georgia and you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of street gangs that you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office, and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” she added.

Atlanta Rapper Gunna whose legal name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, is also among those listed in this indictment. He has been charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

Meanwhile, Williams remains at the Fulton County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m.

