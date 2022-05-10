Another earthquake rattles South Carolina, 5th in 24 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Another earthquake rattles part of South Carolina late Monday, just hours after others were reported in the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.9 magnitude quake was felt near Elgin at 11:55 p.m.

It marked the fifth earthquake reported in the state after four others were reported early Monday.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

