Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Another earthquake rattles South Carolina, 5th in 24 hours

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Another earthquake rattles part of South Carolina late Monday, just hours after others were reported in the state.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.9 magnitude quake was felt near Elgin at 11:55 p.m.

It marked the fifth earthquake reported in the state after four others were reported early Monday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Horry County school district budget could include coaching supplement increases
Headed to the sand today? Expect windy conditions and highs in the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy the sunshine, rain chances increase late week
North Myrtle Beach Public Works and an outside contractor are trying to figure out why the...
North Myrtle Beach working to identify mechanical issue with Barefoot Swing Bridge
VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington