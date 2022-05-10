Another earthquake rattles South Carolina, 5th in 24 hours
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Another earthquake rattles part of South Carolina late Monday, just hours after others were reported in the state.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.9 magnitude quake was felt near Elgin at 11:55 p.m.
It marked the fifth earthquake reported in the state after four others were reported early Monday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin
No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
