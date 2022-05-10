Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Andy Warhol’s ‘Marilyn’ auction nabs $195M; highest for US artist

The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in...
The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York City on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The auction house predicts it will sell for $200 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive 20th-century artwork to sell at auction.(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive artwork by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up — hair yellow, eyeshadow blue and lips red — on a turquoise background. It’s also the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place.

The Warhol sale unseated the previous record holder and another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose 1982 painting “Untitled” of a skull-like face sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.

Christie’s said an unnamed buyer made the purchase Monday night. When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.

“It’s an amazing price,” said Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie’s 20th and 21st century art department. “Let it sink in, it’s quite something.”

“This is where we wanted to be, clearly,” said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s. “It proves we are in a very resilient art market.”

The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which put the painting up for auction. The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe; this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: NASCAR mom marks Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
VIDEO: NASCAR moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
Abortion-rights protesters display placards during a demonstration outside of the U.S. Supreme...
Senate passes bill to boost security for Supreme Court
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video address marking the day of the Allied...
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains