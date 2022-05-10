The 2022 WES Foundation Scholarship Awards Program for eligible high school students in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The WES (Working Equal Success) Foundation was founded by Everette Sands, a Horry County native, and a veteran college football coach. The WES Foundation is excited to announce its new 2022 WES Foundation Scholarship Awards Program. Under the Program, The WES Foundation will award one (1) $3,000 scholarship and two (2) $1,500 scholarships to students in Horry County.

The WES Foundation available Scholarships will include the following and applications may be found online at www.wesfc.com.

WES Foundation Past Camper Scholarship: One (1) $3,000 scholarship is available for any senior that attended the 1st Annual WES Foundation Football Camp in 2017.

WES Foundation Scholarship: One (1) $1,500 scholarship is available for any senior attending high school in Horry County. This scholarship will be based on merit.

The Thomas Jordan Scholarship: One (1) $1,500 scholarship is available for any senior attending high school in Horry County. This scholarship will be based on need and merit and is open to any student attending a 4-year institution or a 2-year institution or some type of trade school program.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.