The 2022 WES Foundation Scholarship Awards Program for eligible high school students in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The WES (Working Equal Success) Foundation was founded by Everette Sands, a Horry County native, and a veteran college football coach. The WES Foundation is excited to announce its new 2022 WES Foundation Scholarship Awards Program.  Under the Program, The WES Foundation will award one (1) $3,000 scholarship and two (2) $1,500 scholarships to students in Horry County. 

The WES Foundation available Scholarships will include the following and applications may be found online at www.wesfc.com.

WES Foundation Past Camper Scholarship:  One (1) $3,000 scholarship is available for any senior that attended the 1st Annual WES Foundation Football Camp in 2017. 

WES Foundation Scholarship:  One (1) $1,500 scholarship is available for any senior attending high school in Horry County.  This scholarship will be based on merit.

The Thomas Jordan Scholarship:  One (1) $1,500 scholarship is available for any senior attending high school in Horry County.  This scholarship will be based on need and merit and is open to any student attending a 4-year institution or a 2-year institution or some type of trade school program.

