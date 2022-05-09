Trial date scheduled for man charged with retired Conway police officer’s murder, records show

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMF) – The trial for a man accused of killing a retired Conway police officer is expected to happen in July.

The court roster from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office shows Eric Faulk’s trial is expected to take place the week of July 18.

In March 2020, 65-year-old James Cochran was found with gunshot wounds in the shed behind his home on Long Branch Road near Conway. Faulk, who was also Cochran’s stepson, had been known to stay in that shed.

Faulk was arrested in the Green Sea area after being on the run for nearly 30 days.

According to information from the city of Conway, Cochran retired from the Conway Police Department with over 38 years of service as a lieutenant and was “a valuable member of the team and impacted the lives of many.”

