SC average gas prices see double-digit climb, state average closing in on $4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina climbed by double digits in the last week pushing the state average to nearly $4.00.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 16.6 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.99. That’s 25.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.33 higher than one year ago.

“Gasoline and diesel prices alike saw strong upward momentum last week as oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.64 while the highest was $4.31, a difference of 95 cents per gallon.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Moncks Corner selling gas for $3.81 per gallon.

The national average also saw a double-digit increase, climbing 13.6 cents per gallon to $4.31, 19.6 cents higher than a month ago and $1.36 higher than one year ago.

De Haan says the increase in both gas and diesel prices has led to the largest price difference between the two in history with the diesel increase likely leading to an increased cost of goods.

“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium,” De Haan said. “While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”

