Police make arrest in Myrtle Beach shooting; city cameras helped to track suspect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Cameras throughout Myrtle Beach helped police track down a shooting suspect.

Police were called to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday on Dunbar Street where they said they found a person who was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

Deshaun Washington, 34, of Myrtle Beach was arrested in the case and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police said detectives were able to track the suspect’s vehicle on city cameras and took Washington into custody later Sunday morning.

