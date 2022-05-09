NASCAR mom marks Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - While many moms across the United States celebrated Mother’s Day at home, some have the unique tradition of spending the holiday at the “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

Sunday’s Goodyear 400 marked the final day of NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend,” with many fans in the stands and near the pits catching the big race.

Among them was Susan Chastain, mother of Cup Series driver Ross Chastain.

“As a mom, you really just want what they want,” Susan told WMBF News on Sunday.

Susan said she’s been supporting her son’s dream of racing since he was 12 years old. She added that Ross grew more confident in competing in Darlington after Saturday’s practice.

“He races, and he is just a different kid. Just alive and he is excited,” she said.

The intensity of the race kept many people on the edge of the seats especially when Ross took the lead for several laps.

“I’m just going through so many emotions all at once. They are all colliding and he just somehow survive and do it again next week,” said Susan.

While Ross won the second stage of the race, he spun out on lap 196 after battling for the lead with Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano, who won the race’s first stage, would end up winning the race.

NASCAR is set to return to Darlington on Labor Day weekend ahead of the Southern 500 on Sept. 4.

