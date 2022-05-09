Myrtle Beast Terrain Race: Halley vs. Derrion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beast Ninja will host the Myrtle Beast Terrain Race on May 21, 2022.

We love any opportunity to try something new, so it’s no surprise that WMBF News Today Anchor Derrion Henderson challenged Host Halley Murrow to hit the course.

With over 30 obstacles, the course took about 7 months to complete. Come along with us as we try some of the challenges, what you can expect the day of the race, and how to get signed up.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.