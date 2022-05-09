Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beast Terrain Race: Halley vs. Derrion

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beast Ninja will host the Myrtle Beast Terrain Race on May 21, 2022.

We love any opportunity to try something new, so it’s no surprise that WMBF News Today Anchor Derrion Henderson challenged Host Halley Murrow to hit the course.

With over 30 obstacles, the course took about 7 months to complete. Come along with us as we try some of the challenges, what you can expect the day of the race, and how to get signed up.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 2
Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 2
gst
Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 1
WES Foundation looks to help kids in Horry County
WES Foundation looks to help kids in Horry County
Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 5
Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 5
Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 4
Myrtle Beast Terrain Race - Part 4