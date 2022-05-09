Submit a Tip
Horry County police searching for person accused of using stolen credit card

(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a person accused of using a stolen credit card last month.

The Horry County Police Department said it’s believed the card was used illegally on April 27 at the Gap store located at the Tanger Outlets on Kings Road.

Police also released surveillance photos on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-7999.

