FIRST ALERT: Breezy & cool start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are waking up to the coldest morning of the week as the clouds slowly clear out for today. We’ll hold onto breezy conditions today with highs cooler than where we were last week.

TODAY

Breezy, sunny and cooler. (WMBF)

After a cooler start this morning, high temperatures will SLOWLY climb today into the low-mid 70s. Highs will be held in check thanks to a strong northerly wind that will remain present for the first half of the work week. Why? An area of low pressure just off the beaches will continue to provide the strong northerly wind through the work week.

Highs will continue to slowly climb with a northerly wind today. (WMBF)

Regardless, we will still see plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies through the first half of the week. Don’t cancel any plans, but prepare for breezy conditions at times.

THIS WEEK

Highs on Tuesday & Wednesday will warm into the mid 70s. While forecast models want to continue to shoot some upper 70s in the area, it’s going to be tough to see that become widespread. Most locations will remain in the mid 70s through Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the north, keeping those temperatures in check.

Here's a look at the weekly timeline! (WMBF)

As we head into Thursday, a few more clouds will work into the region. Partly cloudy skies will turn mostly cloudy by Thursday night. A 30% chance of showers will be possible mainly for Thursday afternoon and evening. That same low pressure system that is providing the wind today will move east and provide scattered showers and storms by Thursday evening. Even then, the best rain chance arrives by Friday.

BEST RAIN CHANCE

Our next system brings showers and storms to the area by Thursday-Saturday. (WMBF)

A disorganized low pressure system will bring our best rain chance to the area by Friday. That area of low pressure will increase both the clouds and rain chances by Friday. Scattered showers and storms will become likely by the afternoon and evening hours. This will not only provide the rain chances but will keep our rip current risk high through the end of the week. Of course, the timing and fine details on this rain chance will be fine-tuned by the end of the week. It’s a good reminder that hurricane season is just three weeks away! Soon, these low pressure systems will need to be watched even more as we head into June.

The rain chances will hold off until the end of the week with the best rain chances by Friday. (WMBF)

