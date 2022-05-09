Deputies investigate assault between school bus driver, parent

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made so far following a fight Friday morning between a school bus driver and a parent in Hollywood.

Deputies say the incident happened Friday morning at approximately 7:41 a.m. on Scott White Road. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp confirmed Monday morning that no one was in custody in the incident.

Charleston County School District Andy Pruitt said the district is taking the incident very seriously because of “the inappropriate behavior from the adult toward the bus driver, which happened in front of other students.”

“Law enforcement was immediately notified about this incident, and we have cooperated with the Charleston County Sherriff’s Office in their investigation. CCSD will support any prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” Pruitt said. “Our bus drivers are essential teammates in providing safe and timely transportation to and from school. We encourage all parents to support our drivers so they can accomplish their jobs without fear of anyone but students boarding their buses.”

An incident report states a school bus driver was picking up E.B. Ellington Elementary School students when a parent approached the front door of the bus. The driver told deputies she repeatedly told the parent to leave multiple times and attempted to close the bus door, but that the parent placed her arm inside the door to prevent it from closing all the way. The driver said she opened and closed the door a few times until the parent then got on the bus and began to strike her in the face and pull her hair.

The report states the driver parked the bus and notified her supervisor who responded to the scene. The deputy reported the driver had a small cut on her bottom lip.

The driver told deputies there were six kids on the bus at the time of the incident.

Deputies interviewed the parent the school bus driver identified, who told them she and other parents have been “having an issue” with the driver, an incident report states. The parent told deputies children who ride the bus claim the driver has been “saying mean things” to them, claiming the driver told her daughter she was “gonna jack her up.”

The parent told deputies she simply wanted to talk to the driver about the issue and did not get on the bus until the driver closed her arm in the door.

When the door finally opened, the parent said she got on the bus and struck the driver after getting upset that the driver closed the door on her arm.

The parent said her right arm was sore and that she could not move it, the report states.

Both the parent and the driver were checked out by EMS but neither wished to be taken to a hospital.

Pruitt also supplied the following statement from First Student spokesperson Jen Biddinger:

At First Student, the safety of our employees and the students we transport is our top priority and a responsibility we take very seriously.

We are appalled by the behavior captured in the video. We are thankful our driver was not seriously injured and respect how she handled the situation.

This incident also serves as an important reminder to the community that it is against the law to board a school bus without authorization.

We appreciate the support we have received from law enforcement and the Charleston County School District. Given this is an active investigation, we are not in a position to comment further.

