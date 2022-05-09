Submit a Tip
Crews respond, homes evacuated after reported gas leak near Socastee

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of homes were evacuated as crews responded to calls about a gas leak on Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were in the area of Black Pearl Way, located just outside Socastee, at around 11:40 a.m.

Officials added that 18 homes have been evacuated out of precaution, but no injuries have been reported.

Utility crews are also in the area to help mitigate the leak.

HCFR is asking residents to avoid the area as first responders continue to work.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

