CCU’s Tyler Johnson tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week

The national weekly honor is the first for the senior Chant
Tyler Johnson hit two home runs in CCU's win.
Tyler Johnson hit two home runs in CCU's win.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. – Coastal Carolina senior designated hitter Tyler Johnson was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday. Johnson was one of eight student-athletes to earn the national honor this week.

Johnson continued his torrid pace at the plate last week, as the senior hit .538 (7-for-13) with four home runs, two doubles, 15 RBIs, and six runs scored. He posted a 1.615 slugging percentage and a .611 on-base percentage while totaling a team-high 21 total bases in CCU’s 4-0 week.

The second-year Chant drove in two or more RBIs in each of the four games last week, including matching his career-high with five RBIs in the 19-9 win over Little Rock in the series finale on Sunday, May 8.

He had a two-run home run and a two-run double in the 16-1 win over UNCW in midweek action on Tuesday, May 3), and followed that up by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a three-run shot, in the Friday night win over Little Rock in the series opener on May 6. After going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Saturday, 10-inning win over LR on May 7, he delivered a three-run double and a sacrifice fly in the Chants’ 19-9 come-from-behind win over the Trojans in the series finale.

Coastal Carolina will kick off a four-game road swing at UNC Greensboro (22-25) on Wednesday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

