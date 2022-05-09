CCU’s Tyler Johnson tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week

TUCSON, Ariz. – Coastal Carolina senior designated hitter Tyler Johnson was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week, it was announced on Monday. Johnson was one of eight student-athletes to earn the national honor this week.

Johnson continued his torrid pace at the plate last week, as the senior hit .538 (7-for-13) with four home runs, two doubles, 15 RBIs, and six runs scored. He posted a 1.615 slugging percentage and a .611 on-base percentage while totaling a team-high 21 total bases in CCU’s 4-0 week.

The second-year Chant drove in two or more RBIs in each of the four games last week, including matching his career-high with five RBIs in the 19-9 win over Little Rock in the series finale on Sunday, May 8.

He had a two-run home run and a two-run double in the 16-1 win over UNCW in midweek action on Tuesday, May 3), and followed that up by going 3-for-4 with two home runs, including a three-run shot, in the Friday night win over Little Rock in the series opener on May 6. After going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in the Saturday, 10-inning win over LR on May 7, he delivered a three-run double and a sacrifice fly in the Chants’ 19-9 come-from-behind win over the Trojans in the series finale.

Coastal Carolina will kick off a four-game road swing at UNC Greensboro (22-25) on Wednesday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET.

