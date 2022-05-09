Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU’s Kaitlyn Beasley-Polko named SBC Softball Pitcher of the Week

CCU pitcher Kaitlyn Beasley-Polko.
CCU pitcher Kaitlyn Beasley-Polko.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina graduate student Kaitlin Beasley-Polko was named the Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for her performance last week, the league office announced on Monday.

Beasley-Polko claimed two of the three victories in Coastal Carolina’s series sweep of Appalachian State, limiting the Mountaineers to a single run and just four hits while throwing her seventh and eighth complete games of the season in 14.0 innings of work. Beasley-Polko also posted 17 strikeouts during the series to improve to 12-9 overall on the season and 5-6 in conference play. Thursday’s game one saw Beasley-Polko throw her second shutout of the season and her third career one-hit game, and second against App State. Friday’s senior day saw the veteran pitcher allow one run off three hits and record 10 strikeouts in a game for the third time this season.

Coastal (21-27, 7-17 SBC) returns to action in the opening round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship Tournament on May 10, as the No. 9 seeded Chanticleers are set to face off against the No. 8 seeded ULM Warhawks in a single-elimination contest.

The winner advances to the second round where they will compete in a double-elimination format. The winner between the Chanticleers and Warhawks will advance to face No. 1 seed Louisiana on Wednesday, May 11, at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: NASCAR mom marks Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
VIDEO: NASCAR moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
Tyler Johnson hit two home runs in CCU's win.
CCU’s Tyler Johnson tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week
Celebrating mothers day to the next level: One mom makes a tradition supporting her son on the...
NASCAR mom marks Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway