CCU’s Kaitlyn Beasley-Polko named SBC Softball Pitcher of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina graduate student Kaitlin Beasley-Polko was named the Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for her performance last week, the league office announced on Monday.

Beasley-Polko claimed two of the three victories in Coastal Carolina’s series sweep of Appalachian State, limiting the Mountaineers to a single run and just four hits while throwing her seventh and eighth complete games of the season in 14.0 innings of work. Beasley-Polko also posted 17 strikeouts during the series to improve to 12-9 overall on the season and 5-6 in conference play. Thursday’s game one saw Beasley-Polko throw her second shutout of the season and her third career one-hit game, and second against App State. Friday’s senior day saw the veteran pitcher allow one run off three hits and record 10 strikeouts in a game for the third time this season.

Coastal (21-27, 7-17 SBC) returns to action in the opening round of the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship Tournament on May 10, as the No. 9 seeded Chanticleers are set to face off against the No. 8 seeded ULM Warhawks in a single-elimination contest.

The winner advances to the second round where they will compete in a double-elimination format. The winner between the Chanticleers and Warhawks will advance to face No. 1 seed Louisiana on Wednesday, May 11, at 11 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.