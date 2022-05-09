CCU Softball’s Thomas & De Jesus garner All-Sun Belt accolades

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina softball team was represented by two student-athletes in Makiya Thomas and Iyanla De Jesus as the Sun Belt Conference announced its softball all-conference honors on Monday.

Thomas was named to the All-Sun Belt first team, while De Jesus was named to the All-Sun Belt second team.

Thomas has appeared in and started 38 games of Coastal Carolina’s 47 games this season, hitting for a team-leading .410 overall with nine doubles, six home runs, 16 RBI, and 32 runs scored. In SBC play, her batting average improved to .421 with five of her six home runs coming against league opponents.

The graduate student leads the Chanticleers in batting average, slugging percentage (.641), on-base percentage (.489), hits (48), runs scored (32), stolen bases (11), and stolen base attempts (14). She is also in the top five on the team in doubles (9), total bases (71), walks (15), and stolen base percentage (.786). Notably, she recorded 14 multi-hit games with three multi-RBI games and has hit safely in 27 of 35 games this season, including hitting streaks of five and nine games.

The center fielder finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in Sun Belt Conference in batting average (.410), OPS (1.130), hits (48), on-base percentage (.489), and stolen bases (11).

In 47 games, De Jesus hit for a .331 overall average with 10 doubles, nine home runs, and 33 RBI with 13 runs scored. She tallied 10 multi-hit games this season with four games with three or more hits, including a four-hit game at Campbell in April, to go along with six multi-RBI games.

De Jesus leads CCU in doubles (10) and total bases (82) and also ranks in the top five for the Chanticleers in batting average (.331), slugging percentage (.617), on-base percentage (.388), hits (47), RBI (30), home runs (9), and walks (34). Against Monmouth on Feb. 24, De Jesus recorded back-to-back home runs.

The 2022 All-Sun Belt Preseason selection also saw action in the circle this season, as the junior recorded 10.2 innings of work allowing 13 hits and striking out 10 batters. She recorded a season-high four strikeouts against Purdue on Feb. 11.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE SOFTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

Player of the Year

Melissa Mayeaux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Pitcher of the Year

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Newcomer of the Year

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Freshman of the Year

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Coach of the Year

Becky Clark, South Alabama

All-Conference First Team

Leanna Johnson, Troy (Jr., P – Brantley, Ala.)

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama (So., P – Walker, La.)

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (So., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Sophia Piskos, Louisiana (So., C – Paris, Tenn.)

Caitlyn Rogers, Texas State (Sr., C – Magnolia, Texas)

Kennedy Johnson, ULM (Jr., 1B – Houston, Texas)

Kelly Horne, Troy (Jr., 1B – Tallahassee, Fla.)

Melissa Mayeaux, Louisiana (Sr., 2B – Le Barcares, France)

Hannah Earls, Texas State (So., SS – Willis, Texas)

Jourdyn Campbell, Louisiana (So., 3B – Kingwood, Texas)

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama (Jr., OF – Orange Beach, Ala.)

Kayt Houston, App State (So., OF – Rock Hill, S.C.)

Caroline Nichols, South Alabama (Sr., OF – Hoover, Ala.)

Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina (Gr., OF – Tacoma, Wash.)

Karly Heath, Louisiana (Jr., DP – North Augusta, S.C.)

All-Conference Second Team

Jenna Hardy, South Alabama (Jr., P – Whitehouse, Ohio)

Kandra Lamb, Louisiana (Jr., P – Kurrajong, Australia)

Sam Landry, Louisiana (Fr., P – Mont Belvieu, Texas)

Morgan Rios, UTA (Gr., C – Mansfield, Texas)

Stormy Kotzelnick, Louisiana (RS Fr., 1B – Carmel, Ind.)

Alexis Chavez, ULM (Fr., 2B – Riverside, Calif.)

Alexa Langeliers, Louisiana (Fr., SS – Keller, Texas)

Meredith Keel, South Alabama (Sr., 3B – Ashville, Ohio)

Lourdes Bacon, ULM (So., OF – San Antonio, Texas)

Maddie Hayden, Louisiana (Fr., OF – West Monroe, La.)

Mary Pierce Barnes, App State (Sr., OF – Waxhaw, N.C.)

Jade Sinness, Troy (So., OF – Sebring, Fla.)

Ciara Trahan, Texas State (Fr., OF – Santa Fe, Texas)

Cat Crenek, Texas State (Sr., DP – Cypress, Texas)

Iyanla De Jesus, Coastal Carolina (Jr., DP – Mill Creek, Wash.)

