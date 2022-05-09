Authorities make arrest in missing Dillon County man’s death

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the death of a missing man.

Deputies took 25-year-old Zachary Wilson into custody on Monday night.

He is charged with the murder of Christopher Jackson.

Christopher Quentin Jackson (Dillon County Sheriff's Office)

Jackson was last seen on April 23 in the Oakland community of Dillon County. His vehicle was located five days later off Oakland Road, and then on April 29 his body was found in Shoe Heel Creek off Bakers Mill Road.

Jackson’s cause of death has not been determined yet.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-774-1432 or you can reach out to them through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.