Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on...
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on July 22, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year’s ballot because of their alleged roles in planning or attending the rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The ruling means U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot. Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running to try to become Secretary of State, Arizona’s chief election officer.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs and Finchem cannot hold office because they participated in an insurrection. The lawsuits cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”

The justices ruled that alleged violations of the disqualification clause are not grounds for challenging candidates’ eligibility for office under Arizona law. The decision upholds a ruling by the Maricopa County Superior Court.

None of the lawmakers are accused of participating in the actual attack on Congress that was aimed at halting certification of President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: NASCAR mom marks Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
VIDEO: NASCAR moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Sheriff: Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer captured after police chase
A Kentucky woman said she she took her wedding ring to a jeweler who gave it to the wrong person.
‘I’d do anything to get it back’: Jeweler gives woman’s wedding ring to the wrong person
The owners of a 10-month-old English bulldog named George is seeking justice after authorities...
‘Heinous crime’: 10-month-old English bulldog found shot, mutilated; investigation underway in Hartsville area