3 arrested, 1 at large after police find weapons, 20+ pounds of marijuana in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three men were arrested and one other man remains at large after over 20 pounds of marijuana were found by police in the Pee Dee.

The Lake City Police Department said officers were checking an abandoned property on Lincoln Avenue on April 21 after complaints from residents about loud music, heavy traffic, gunfire and illegal narcotics.

Police found several people and vehicles on the property, along with “green leafy plant-like substances” which later tested positive for marijuana. The substances were in plain view inside two of the vehicles, and the four men were then detained at the scene.

In addition to the marijuana, police also found several ounces of cocaine, crack cocaine, a number of handguns along with vaping products and equipment as well as edibles.

Two of the men then fled the scene, one while he was in handcuffs. Three of the men involved were eventually taken into custody.

FROM LEFT: Sedrick Gunter, Robert Johnson, Dshaun Wilson (Florence County Detention Center)

30-year-old Sedrick Terrell Gunter has since been released on bond after turning himself in after the incident, according to police.

Online records show 53-year-old Robert Charles Johnson and 24-year-old Dshaun Gregory Wilson both remain at the Florence County Detention Center as of May 9.

Police are still searching for Quaytwan Bennie Williams, who remains at large.

All four men are facing several drug and weapon-related charges, as well as charges of criminal conspiracy. More charges may also be forthcoming, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LCPD at 843-374-5411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

