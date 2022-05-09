Submit a Tip
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Burcale Road and Riverside Drive at around 7 p.m.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash, according to HCFR.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

