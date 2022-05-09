1 dead, damage reported after Horry County fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and damage was reported after a fire in Horry County on Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a nearly two-acre outdoor fire involving a burned camper and several vehicles in the area of Highway 554 in Loris.

As of around 1:25 p.m., officials said the fire has been contained but those in the area may see smoke for an extended period of time.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted county crews with the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

