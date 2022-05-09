Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

1 dead, damage reported after Horry County fire

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and damage was reported after a fire in Horry County on Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a nearly two-acre outdoor fire involving a burned camper and several vehicles in the area of Highway 554 in Loris.

As of around 1:25 p.m., officials said the fire has been contained but those in the area may see smoke for an extended period of time.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission assisted county crews with the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington
VIDEO: NASCAR mom marks Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
VIDEO: NASCAR moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Darlington Raceway
A cut-off low will showers across the Pee Dee by the end of the week
FIRST ALERT: Rain chance chances returning by the end of the week
GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 16.6 cents...
SC average gas prices see double-digit climb, state average closing in on $4