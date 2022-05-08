Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(Provided by family)
By Alvieann Chandler and Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was brutally attacked by a dog in March in Abbeville County has returned home.

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home in Honea Path when she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house.

Waltman had both of her arms amputated and part of her colon removed. In an update on Wednesday, her family said Kyleen has now switched to outpatient surgeries.

“It has been rough and we’ve been trying to get her settled into her new life,” her sister, Amy Wynne, posted on GoFundMe.

Wynne said they are trying to get a home care nurse for Waltman. She will have to go back to the hospital in ten days for more checkups and procedures.

Below is the full update:

“Kyleen did get to come home. It has been rough and we’ve been trying to get her settled into her new life. She is a talker, lol..She is running our poor mama raged as the least. She is doing outpatient surgeries now. She had to have her shoulder re grafted and her leg they’re holding off on again, it is healing but they have to pull her muscle up from her calf and see if that is gonna work. They did graft around the would to see if it’ll take and it did. They don’t want to do both surgeries together so they did the shoulder which was 3+ hours and her leg will take upwards of 9 hours or better. She’s coming back home after recovery. It’s hard on the family at the moment because we have no outside help, she has been denied for Medicaid and disability. So we have to do it all for her. Mama takes the brunt of it because kyleen lives with mama. Y’all please pray she will be able to get an in home care nurse because at this moment she don’t have one. Kyleen has to go back to the hospital in 10 days for more check ups and to maybe get the sick vac off her arms. Maybe they’ll be able to stitch her leg up then. Thank all of ya’ll for being patient with us at this time.”

Amy Wynne

The GoFundMe for Waltman has raised more than $261,000.

Kyleen Waltman
Kyleen Waltman(Gray)

MORE NEWS: Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Coastal Carolina University campus
‘Extremely grateful’: CCU receives historic donation from Conway Medical Center
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
Rain chances return for Thursday and will continue through the day on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today, rain chances increase tomorrow
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Teresa Lischer was dead inside her home along Leste Road...
‘I’m shocked’: Police investigation shakes up quiet Socastee neighborhood after woman shot, killed