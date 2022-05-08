Woman brutally attacked by dogs back in March returns home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman who was brutally attacked by a dog in March in Abbeville County has returned home.

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs outside a home in Honea Path when she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house.

Waltman had both of her arms amputated and part of her colon removed. In an update on Wednesday, her family said Kyleen has now switched to outpatient surgeries.

“It has been rough and we’ve been trying to get her settled into her new life,” her sister, Amy Wynne, posted on GoFundMe.

Wynne said they are trying to get a home care nurse for Waltman. She will have to go back to the hospital in ten days for more checkups and procedures.

Below is the full update:

“Kyleen did get to come home. It has been rough and we’ve been trying to get her settled into her new life. She is a talker, lol..She is running our poor mama raged as the least. She is doing outpatient surgeries now. She had to have her shoulder re grafted and her leg they’re holding off on again, it is healing but they have to pull her muscle up from her calf and see if that is gonna work. They did graft around the would to see if it’ll take and it did. They don’t want to do both surgeries together so they did the shoulder which was 3+ hours and her leg will take upwards of 9 hours or better. She’s coming back home after recovery. It’s hard on the family at the moment because we have no outside help, she has been denied for Medicaid and disability. So we have to do it all for her. Mama takes the brunt of it because kyleen lives with mama. Y’all please pray she will be able to get an in home care nurse because at this moment she don’t have one. Kyleen has to go back to the hospital in 10 days for more check ups and to maybe get the sick vac off her arms. Maybe they’ll be able to stitch her leg up then. Thank all of ya’ll for being patient with us at this time.”

The GoFundMe for Waltman has raised more than $261,000.

Kyleen Waltman (Gray)

MORE NEWS: Mom of woman mauled by dogs expected to see owner in court for first time

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.