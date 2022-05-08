Submit a Tip
South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday

The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of...
The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will close state offices on Tuesday to mark Confederate Memorial Day.

The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday.

State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate Memorial Days late last month.

A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate in March but is stuck in a House committee and will likely die when the session ends Thursday.

