Man arrested following deadly Sevier County shooting
Sevier County officials said a man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed Saturday.
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials said a man was arrested Saturday after a woman was killed in a rental cabin.
In a release, officials said police arrived after 1:00 p.m. and found a woman shot inside a cabin on Caney Creek Road in Sevier County.
Officials say Julian Popoca, 21, of South Carolina was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.
Officials are not releasing the woman’s name until the family is notified.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.