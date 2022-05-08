Submit a Tip
Man arrested following deadly Sevier County shooting

Sevier County officials said a man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed Saturday.
Julian Popoca
Julian Popoca(Sevier County Sheriff's Office)
By William Puckett
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials said a man was arrested Saturday after a woman was killed in a rental cabin.

In a release, officials said police arrived after 1:00 p.m. and found a woman shot inside a cabin on Caney Creek Road in Sevier County.

Officials say Julian Popoca, 21, of South Carolina was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Officials are not releasing the woman’s name until the family is notified.

