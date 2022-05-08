Submit a Tip
Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington

Joey Logano (22) leads during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Matt Kelley | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s spring weekend in the Pee Dee came to an end in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Joey Logano bumped then-leader William Byron on the next-to-last lap and passed him to win the Goodyear 400 for his first Cup Series win in 40 races

It marked his first career victory at Darlington.

Logano won the first stage of the race, which was his first stage win of the season. Ross Chastain won the second stage.

The race capped off NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend,” which included Xfinity and Truck Series races at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

NASCAR will return to Darlington for the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

