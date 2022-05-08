Joey Logano wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - NASCAR’s spring weekend in the Pee Dee came to an end in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

Joey Logano bumped then-leader William Byron on the next-to-last lap and passed him to win the Goodyear 400 for his first Cup Series win in 40 races

It marked his first career victory at Darlington.

Logano won the first stage of the race, which was his first stage win of the season. Ross Chastain won the second stage.

The race capped off NASCAR’s “Throwback Weekend,” which included Xfinity and Truck Series races at “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

NASCAR will return to Darlington for the Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

