FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and cool Mother’s Day Ahead

By Matt Bullock
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cool but cloudy Mother’s Day ahead, but hey, at least there isn’t rain chances for today.

TODAY:

For those who are heading off to church or taking Mom to brunch, you’ll need a light jacket with. We start of the day with mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 50s. In addition to the cloudy skies, those northerly winds will keep our highs between 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal. Temperatures this afternoon will struggle in reaching the low 60s all across the Pee Dee. But hey, at least we will be dry for Mother’s Day.

Highs will struggle to reach into the 60s
Highs will struggle to reach into the 60s(WMBF)

TONIGHT:

Clouds will slowly begin to break apart as the evening roll on. Overall, we’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight. It’s also going to be a chilly evening, overnight lows are going to drop down the upper 40s in the Grand Strand and mid 40s inland.

NEXT WEEK:

We’ll start the work week with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Monday we’ll see highs near 70 with clear skies. Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland with sunny skies. Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s across the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances are going to pick up by the end of the work week.

Reaching back to normal by the end of the week
Reaching back to normal by the end of the week(WMBF)

EARLY TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT:

We are almost three weeks away from the start of hurricane season and the models are hinting early tropical development next week. The good new, the tropical low is very weak and disorganized however, it will provide strong rip currents along the Carolina coastlines and will help rain chances to linger by the end of the week. We will keep you updated with the latest details.

A weak and disorganized low will bring rain chances by the end of the week
A weak and disorganized low will bring rain chances by the end of the week(WMBF)

