Coroner: 1 dead after head-on crash in Georgetown

(Allison Baker)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a head-on crash in the Grand Strand on Sunday.

The Georgetown Police Department said the wreck happened in the area of Church Street at around noon.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area for nearly two hours as emergency crews worked at the scene. Lanes were eventually reopened.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway later confirmed one person involved in the wreck died as a result of their injuries. Their name was not immediately released.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

