Baby born on Mother’s Day at Lowcountry hospital

Charleston natives Daylen and Tatiana welcomed Cameron into the world at 5:18 a.m. Sunday...
Charleston natives Daylen and Tatiana welcomed Cameron into the world at 5:18 a.m. Sunday morning.(Summerville Medical Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The best Mother’s Day gift a mom could ask for, the birth of a healthy baby.

That’s exactly what happened for a mom at Summerville Medical Center with the birth of her son Cameron. Charleston natives Daylen and Tatiana welcomed Cameron into the world at 5:18 a.m. Sunday morning.

The team at Summerville Medical Center gave Cameron a special holiday onesie in honor of the day that read “Ain’t no Mama like the one I got.”

Several other moms are also in labor on Sunday for the most precious Mother’s Day gift of all, the hospital says.

